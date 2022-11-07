Left Menu

MP: 50-year-old man held for abducting and attempting to rape minor girl

A 50-year-old man was held for allegedly Kidnapping a minor girl and attempting to violate her in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district.

ANI | Updated: 07-11-2022 10:29 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 10:29 IST
MP: 50-year-old man held for abducting and attempting to rape minor girl
Representative Photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 50-year-old man was arrested for allegedly abducting and attempting to rape an 8-year-old girl under Kanadiya police station limits in Indore, the police said. The incident occurred on the evening of November 5. The police also recovered CCTV footage of the man, Shaharyar Mirza in which he was spotted taking the minor along with him.

Kanadia police station in charge Jagdish Prasad Jamre said the accused Mirza, a resident of Khajrana took the girl who was playing in the locality and reached at a deserted place. He removed the clothes of the victim and tried to violate her. In the meantime, a few locals saw the girl and rescued her. As a result, the locals reached the police station and demanded action against him. The police registered a case under various sections, including abduction and POCSO act and arrested the accused.Further proceeding into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

 Tanzania
2
Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vaccine, says Scholz; Analysis-For China's COVID policy, change comes in small increments and more

Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vac...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Spain briefly shuts part of airspace as Chinese rocket debris flies over; Iran says it tests satellite-carrying rocket, U.S. calls move 'destabilizing'

Science News Roundup: Spain briefly shuts part of airspace as Chinese rocket...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: New Mexico town delays banning abortion; Lilly, Boehringer say Jardiance slows kidney disease progression in trial and more

Health News Roundup: New Mexico town delays banning abortion; Lilly, Boehrin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022