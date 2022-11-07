Left Menu

LG directs DSSSB to fill up vacant government positions

Delhi LG V K Saxena has directed the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB), to fill up the vacant government positions for more effective and speedy, informed the DSSSB sources.

ANI | Updated: 07-11-2022 16:38 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 16:38 IST
LG directs DSSSB to fill up vacant government positions
Lt. Governor, V.K. Saxena (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi LG V K Saxena has directed the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB), to fill up the vacant government positions for more effective and speedy, informed the DSSSB sources. According to the DSSSB Sources, these posts have been lying vacant since 2013. The Lt. Governor, V.K. Saxena had recently directed officials to immediately fill up 117 additional posts of various categories in DSSSB, and officials in DSSSB said that the process of filling up of these posts was in its final stages and will be completed within 2 weeks.

The posts created through an LG decision in May this year, consists of Deputy Secretaries, Section Officers, Assistant Section Officers, Sr. Assistants, Jr. Assistants, Legal Assistants and Peons/MTS. Once these 117 posts are filled, the DSSSB - fully staffed, is expected to work in full capacity and expedite the hitherto lagging process of efficiently conducting examinations and interviews etc. for filling up of thousands of posts that include Teachers, Nurses, Paramedical Staff, Physical Training Instructors and Technicians amongst others, informed the DSSSB sources. It may be noted that the LG, right after taking over had expressed serious concern and displeasure over unduly and inordinately delayed vacancies in several government departments of critical importance to the people of Delhi. He had also flagged the issue of filling up of such permanent vacancies on a contractual basis, which often led to favouritism in appointments, misappropriation of government money in the name of ghost employees and ultimately an unconstitutional deterrent to the equal right of employment provided to the citizens of Delhi and the country, vide the Constitution of India. The DSSSB, is mandated to select candidates for Group 'B' (non-gazetted) and Group 'C' for appointment to various departments of GNCTD, MCD, NDMC and other government undertakings through a government decision of 1996. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

 Tanzania
2
Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vaccine, says Scholz; Analysis-For China's COVID policy, change comes in small increments and more

Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vac...

 Global
3
Researchers discovered that Tonga volcano had highest plume ever recorded

Researchers discovered that Tonga volcano had highest plume ever recorded

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Spain briefly shuts part of airspace as Chinese rocket debris flies over; Iran says it tests satellite-carrying rocket, U.S. calls move 'destabilizing'

Science News Roundup: Spain briefly shuts part of airspace as Chinese rocket...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022