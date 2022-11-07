JKPSI scam case: CBI arrests 4 including ASI, CRPF constable

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested four persons including an Assistant Sub Inspector of Jammu and Kashmir Police and a constable of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in a case related to J-K Police Sub-Inspector (JKPSI) recruitment scam. The arrested accused have been identified as J-K Police ASI Ashok Kumar, CRPF constable Surender Singh and two private individuals Pradeep Kumar and Bajinder Singh.

In a statement CBI mentioned that they have arrested then Assistant Sub Inspector of J-K Police and others including Constable of CRPF posted at 160 Battalion in Chatha area of Jammu; Packing Incharge of Printing Press of a Private Company, and a private person belonging to Karnal, in a case related to JKPSI Recruitment Scam. The CBI has so far arrested 13 accused including two constables of J-K Police, a CRPF official, an ex-constable of CRPF, a teacher, a commandant of Border Security Force and an ASI of J-K Police.

It was found during the investigation that the Packing Incharge of Printing Press allegedly stole the question paper of JKPSI examination while the same was being packed and sold the leaked question paper to an accused, a resident of Rewari who was arrested earlier. It was further alleged that the accused based in Haryana contacted the other touts based in J-K for soliciting candidates for sale of leaked question paper. The touts of J-K allegedly took the candidates from Jammu to Karnal (Haryana) one day before the examination.

It was also alleged that vehicles for transporting the candidates to Karnal were arranged by the said ASI. It was further alleged that the Karnal-based accused arranged the hotel for providing leaked question paper to candidates at Karnal. The said constable of CRPF allegedly provided leaked question paper to certain candidates. The arrested accused are being produced before the court of CJM in Jammu. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)