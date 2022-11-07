Left Menu

UP: Deoband rly station to get world-class makeover

Union railway minister Ashivin Vaishnav during the course of his visit to the station spoke with railway authorities and discussed measures required for turning Deoband station into a world-class station

ANI | Updated: 07-11-2022 20:37 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 20:37 IST
Union railway minister Ashvini Vaishnav during inspection at Deoband station (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Deoband railway station is all set to get a world-class makeover with the railways including it into the list of 200 railway stations chosen for modernization. Union Minister for railways Ashwini Vaishnav on Monday visited the station to take stock of the development works planned under the project.

The Minister, during the course of his visit to the station, spoke with railway authorities and discussed measures required for turning Deoband station into a world-class station. Speaking to the media after the inspection, he said that the railways is preparing a master plan to modernize about 200 stations in the country.

Deoband station has also been chosen under the initiative. The station has religious importance, and in view of the same, the railways has decided to convert it into a world-class modern station, and re-development work would be started very soon, the Minister said.

The railways has already started redeveloping many stations in the country with plans for the provision of modern amenities for rail passengers like a food court, waiting lounge, children's play area, and expansion of existing infrastructure including station building. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

