Left Menu

Greece to cancel Alexandroupolis port sale -PM

Greece is calling off the privatisation of its northern port of Alexandroupolis and has decided it should remain state-owned as an asset too precious to relinquish, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Monday. Mitsotakis, who was speaking to broadcaster ANT1 in an interview on Monday, confirmed a Reuters report earlier that "geopolitical developments" prompted a re-think of the deal to sell a majority stake in the facility to private investors.

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 08-11-2022 00:13 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 00:04 IST
Greece to cancel Alexandroupolis port sale -PM
File photo. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Greece

Greece is calling off the privatisation of its northern port of Alexandroupolis and has decided it should remain state-owned as an asset too precious to relinquish, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Monday.

Mitsotakis, who was speaking to broadcaster ANT1 in an interview on Monday, confirmed a Reuters report earlier that "geopolitical developments" prompted a re-think of the deal to sell a majority stake in the facility to private investors. Situated in northern Greece near the borders with Bulgaria and Turkey, Alexandroupolis has the potential of becoming an energy hub for central Europe.

There are plans to create a floating gas storage and regasification unit at the facility, pivotal for Europe facing an energy crisis from declining Russian gas supplies in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine and sanctions slapped on Russia. "The government has decided that under present circumstances Alexandroupolis has such a large strategic, geopolitical and energy importance to our country that it should remain under the jurisdiction of the Greek public," Mitsotakis said.

Greece in September received two binding bids for a 67% stake in the port. Four investors had been shortlisted last year for the sale. The bidders were Quintana Infrastructure and Development through Liberty Port Holdings Single Member, and International Port Investments Alexandroupolis, a joint venture of Black Summit Financial Group, Euroports, EFA Group and GEK Terna.

A source at the country's privatisation agency, HRADF, told Reuters earlier Monday that the tender process was likely to be cancelled because of the port's elevated role after its "upgraded role, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine". Since then, the port of Alexandroupolis has also been used as an alternative route for the shipment of NATO military equipment to its eastern flank via Romania and Bulgaria.

The privatisation agency's board will convene on Thursday to examine the case and the next steps for the port's development, the privatisation agency source added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

 Sri Lanka
2
(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space station scrubbed after fire alarm

(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space ...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tennis-After WTA Finals exit, Swiatek relieved 'intense' season is over and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tenn...

 Global
4
Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of cricket

Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of c...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022