Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Elephant dies of electrocution in Balodabazar, one poacher held

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 08-11-2022 14:04 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 14:02 IST
Chhattisgarh: Elephant dies of electrocution in Balodabazar, one poacher held
Carcass of the tusker (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An elephant died of electrocution in Balodabazar district of Chhattisgarh after it came in contact with a live wire laid by poachers, one of whom has been arrested, a forest official said on Tuesday. The carcass of a male jumbo, aged around 26 years, was found near Pakrid village under Devpur forest range on Monday, divisional forest officer (DFO) of Balodabazar division Mayank Agrawal told PTI.

A post-mortem conducted by a team of veterinarians revealed that the elephant died of electrocution, he said.

As per preliminary investigations, poachers had laid the electric wire trap to kill wild animals and the pachyderm stepped on it and got electrocuted, he said.

A man from Pakrid has been arrested, while efforts are on to trace other suspects allegedly involved in the offence, the official added.

Chhattisgarh has reported death of around 50 elephants in the last four years, with causes ranging from ailments and old age to electrocution, it was stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

 Sri Lanka
2
Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of cricket

Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of c...

 Australia
3
(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space station scrubbed after fire alarm

(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tennis-After WTA Finals exit, Swiatek relieved 'intense' season is over and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022