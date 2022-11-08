QUOTES-COP27: What they are saying at the climate summit

World leaders, policymakers and delegates from nearly 200 countries are at the COP27 U.N. climate summit in Egypt, where they hope to keep alive a goal to avert the worst impacts of climate change. Here are some of the latest comments by those attending:

GASTON BROWNE, PRIME MINISTER OF ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA "The oil and gas industry continues to earn almost 3 billion United States dollars daily in profits. It is about time that these companies are made to pay a global carbon tax on their profits as a source of funding for loss and damage. Profligate producers of fossil fuels have benefited from extortionate profits at the expense of human civilization. While they are profiting, the planet is burning."

MACKY SALL, PRESIDENT OF SENEGAL "Let's be clear, we are in favor of reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. But we Africans cannot accept that our vital interests be ignored."

