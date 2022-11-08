Left Menu

Oman considers investment in ACWA Power's Egypt wind energy project -tweet

Reuters | Updated: 08-11-2022 14:57 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 14:46 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Oman

Oman Investment Authority has signed an agreement with Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power Company on potential investment in the development, construction and operation of ACWA Power's wind energy project in Egypt, Oman's state news agency said on Tuesday.

ACWA Power Company signed a memorandom of understanding with the Egyptian New and Renewable Energy Authority and the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company on Nov. 1 to build the 10 gigawatt (GW) wind energy project.

