Govt to release its share of Rs 600 crore for Gadag-Yelavagi railway project: K'taka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that the government has decided to implement the Gadag-Yelavadi railway project for which the state administration will give its share of Rs 600 crore.

ANI | Updated: 09-11-2022 08:31 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 08:31 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that the government has decided to implement the Gadag-Yelavadi railway project for which the state administration will give its share of Rs 600 crore. The Chief Minister also said that efforts will be made for that train to pass through Shiratti.

Speaking at Jan Sankalp Yatra in Shirahatti town of Gadag district on Tuesday, Bommai said, "Approval for the Tamagonda project will be given soon and the Jaalawadagi irrigation scheme will be started soon. Steps will be taken to develop Shirahatti and Mundargi as tourism spots. All Lambani tandas will be declared as revenue villages within one month and distribute title deeds for every house in tanda in a month. All their demands will be fulfilled." Stating that the government has already distributed input subsidies of Rs 209 crore to 1.2 lakh farmers of Gadag district towards crop loss due to rains, the Chief Minister said that the demand of Rs one crore towards Kanakadasara Auditorium at Shirahatti will be released soon.

"Besides, Rs 97 crore crop insurance money has been disbursed for the district. A sum of Rs 159 crore has come to Gadag under the PM Kisan scheme," he said. Former CM BSYediyurappa, Ministers, Govind Karjol, CC Patil, BC Patil, B.Sriramulu and MP Shivakumar Udasi were present on the occasion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

