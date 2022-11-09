Left Menu

Two persons hailing from Mizoram arrested in Tripura's Agartala with fake Indian currency

Two persons hailing from Mizoram were arrested in Tripura's Agartala with fake Indian currency of Rs 1.21 lakhs which was purportedly printed outside the country, according to the police on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 09-11-2022 08:32 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 08:32 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons hailing from Mizoram were arrested in Tripura's Agartala with fake Indian currency of Rs 1.21 lakhs which was purportedly printed outside the country, according to the police on Tuesday. The arrested persons have been identified as Babul Krishna Chakma and Rajesh Chakma.

"SDPO, Ajay Kumar Das, following information of another sister information, drove into an ambush, to nab the culprits of fake currency, and sophisticated arms and succeeded to catch the targeted convicts red-handed from the ISBT (Inter State Bus Terminus), Chandrapur Agartala," an official statement said. According to the police, the accused were caught red-handed with fake Indian currency which was purportedly printed outside our country and sent to distract the Indian economy.

"Both the arrested culprits are being produced in the court tomorrow for police remand for further investigation to reveal the real source of this racket," the statement said. SDPO, Ajay Kumar Das said that the persons were booked under the fake currency concerned Sections of IPC.

"Through a secret source of information, an ambush was conducted in civil dress to nab the dreadful culprits, which came true to have been able to catch the notorious culprits from ISBT, centre, Chandrapur, Agaratal, at yesterday night. The criminals are booked under the fake currency concerned Sections of IPC. They should be forwarded to court tomorrow for grant of availing police Remand to facilitate the further course of action," he said. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

