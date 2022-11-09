Left Menu

Drunken man stones friend to death in Delhi, arrested

Narender Singh hit his friend Krishna Kumar's head twice with a stone after both of them drank together inside Sanjay Van falling under Kishangarh police station area on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 09-11-2022 19:56 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 19:56 IST
Drunken man stones friend to death in Delhi, arrested
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man was arrested for allegedly stoning his friend to death as the latter reportedly hurled abuses for not providing him money to buy a flat in Delhi, the police said. Narender Singh allegedly hit his friend Krishna Kumar's head twice with a stone after both of them drank together inside Sanjay Van falling under Kishangarh police station area on Monday, they added.

Subsequently, the police solved the blind murder by arresting the accused Narender Singh (40) from Mehrauli on Tuesday by analysing technical and manual surveillance during investigation, the police added. Both the accused Narender Singh and the victim Krishna Kumar (45) were friends and were residents of Meharauli.

The victim is survived by his wife and four kids including three girls and a boy. The victim's body with head injury apparently caused by a blunt object was found lying inside Sanjay Van on Monday.

Subsequently, a first information report (FIR) under section 302 of Indian Penal Code was registered at Kishangarh police station. The police constituted three teams for investigating the case.

During investigation, it was found that Narender Singh- who works as a salesman in a cloth shop- was victim's family friend. The police gathered information about the accused through consistent manual and technical surveillance of his acquaintances. Subsequently, the accused was arrested from Mehrauli after laying a trap on Tuesday.

On sustained interrogation, accused Narender Singh confessed his crime and disclosed that he already had a grudge against him. He informed the police that he consumed liquor with the deceased inside Sanjay Van Park before killing him on Monday. The deceased wanted to purchase a flat in Meharauli for which he was demanding money from the accused which he refused, he added.

Further, under the influence of alcohol deceased abused him. The accused felt insulted and picked up a stone lying in the park and hit with full force on his head twice, he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

 Sri Lanka
3
U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing takes place

U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing ...

 Global
4
BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, consular services

BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, c...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022