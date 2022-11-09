Left Menu

Dharmendra Pradhan, Ashwini Vaishnaw review preparations for Kashi Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi

Union Education and Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Union Minister of Railways, Communication, Electronics, and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnav and Governor of Tamil Nadu R. N. Ravi today reviewed the preparations for Kashi Tamil Sangamam.

Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan (Right) and Ashwini Vaishnav (Left) (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Education and Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Union Minister of Railways, Communication, Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw and Governor of Tamil Nadu R. N. Ravi today reviewed the preparations for the upcoming Kashi Tamil Sangamam. Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar, senior officials of the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Railways, and officials of the Government of Uttar Pradesh also attended the meeting.

Official Sources told ANI that the Ministers discussed several logistical issues related to the smooth organisation of the program. Ministers called for making all efforts to ensure superlative experience for the participants of Kashi Tamil Sangamam. Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his excitement over the Kashi Tamil Sangamam programme. "The Kashi Tamil Sangam is a programme I am particularly enthusiastic about. It will be a celebration of the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat and will also celebrate the beautiful Tamil language as well as culture," PM Modi tweeted.

The month-long 'Kashi Tamil Sangamam' programme will be organised in Varanasi from November 17 to December 16 to rediscover the centuries-old bond of knowledge and ancient civilisational linkage between Kashi and Tamil Nadu. As part of the program, academic exchanges - seminars, discussions etc will be held between experts/ scholars on various facets of the two ancient manifestations of Indian Culture, with a focus on bringing out the links and shared values between the two. The broader objective is to bring the two knowledge and cultural traditions closer, create an understanding of our shared heritage and deepen the people-to-people bond between the regions. (ANI)

