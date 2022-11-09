Left Menu

NIA files chargesheet in activities of Pak terror outfit LeT's offshoot 'The Resistance Front'

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed a supplementary charge sheet in 'activities of The Resistance Front', an offshoot of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba proscribed terrorist organisation.

ANI | Updated: 09-11-2022 22:33 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 22:33 IST
NIA files chargesheet in activities of Pak terror outfit LeT's offshoot 'The Resistance Front'
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed a supplementary chargesheet related to the activities of The Resistance Front, an offshoot of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, a proscribed terrorist organisation. The agency named Muzamil Mushtaq Bhat alias Hamza alias Daniyal, a resident of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir, in the chargesheet filed before a Special Court here in the national capital.

The NIA mentions sections of the Arms act, Explosive Substances Act, 1908 and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 in the chargesheet. The case was registered suo moto by NIA on November 18, 2021.

During investigations, the NIA said, it emerged that the accused person Muzamil Mushtaq Bhat, who is associated with Pakistan-based handlers and operative commanders of LeT, had radicalized, motivated and instigated vulnerable youths to join terrorist groups such as TRF in Kashmir. Bhat entered into a conspiracy with active terrorist commanders in the valley to train the youth of Kashmir to fabricate Improvised Explosive Devices and explosives using locally available chemicals, said the NIA.

"He, along with other co-accused and Pakistan-based handlers and operatives of LeT and TRF, actively participated in acts in support of the outfits", the agency said. Bhatt also received funds from Pakistan-based operatives of LeT and facilitated the transfer of weapons in Kashmir for the furtherance of terrorist activities in India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

 Sri Lanka
3
U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing takes place

U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing ...

 Global
4
Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

 South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022