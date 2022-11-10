Left Menu

Biden to discuss North Korea nuclear threat with Japan, South Korea leaders

The leaders will meet in Cambodia on Sunday, Nov. 13, when Biden visits Asia for meetings with ASEAN and the Group of 20 industrialized nations. "The three leaders would work to "continue enhancing trilateral cooperation throughout the Indo-Pacific, particularly in regard to our joint efforts to address the ongoing threat posed by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s unlawful weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs," Adrienne Watson, spokesperson for the White House National Security Council, said using North Korea's official name.

Reuters | Updated: 10-11-2022 07:58 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 07:58 IST
Biden to discuss North Korea nuclear threat with Japan, South Korea leaders

President Joe Biden will meet Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan and South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol during an upcoming trip to Asia to discuss how to stem North Korea's nuclear program, a White House official said on Wednesday. The leaders will meet in Cambodia on Sunday, Nov. 13, when Biden visits Asia for meetings with ASEAN and the Group of 20 industrialized nations.

"The three leaders would work to "continue enhancing trilateral cooperation throughout the Indo-Pacific, particularly in regard to our joint efforts to address the ongoing threat posed by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s unlawful weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs," Adrienne Watson, spokesperson for the White House National Security Council, said using North Korea's official name. In October, North Korea test-fired a ballistic missile farther than ever before, sending it soaring over Japan for the first time in five years and prompting a warning for residents there to take cover.

It prompted Biden to call Kishida and reiterate America's "ironclad" commitment to the defense of Japan. South Korean and U.S. warplanes also practiced bombing a target in the Yellow Sea in response and fighter jets from the United States and Japan carried out joint drills over the Sea of Japan.

Last week, a U.S. official told Reuters that China and Russia have leverage they can use to persuade North Korea not to resume nuclear bomb testing. The official said while the United States had been saying since May that North Korea was preparing to resume nuclear testing for the first time since 2017, it was not clear when it might conduct such a test.

In May, when Biden last visited Asia, administration officials said they were in the final stages of a review of its policy towards North Korea and was keen to encourage greater trilateral cooperation with Seoul and Tokyo on that issue. North Korea has long been banned from conducting nuclear tests and ballistic missile launches by the U.N. Security Council, which strengthened sanctions on Pyongyang over the years to try and cut off funding for those programs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

 South Korea
3
Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Lawsuit claiming Skittles are unfit to eat is dismissed; Novavax cuts full-year revenue forecast again amid weak demand and more

Health News Roundup: Lawsuit claiming Skittles are unfit to eat is dismissed...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022