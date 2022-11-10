Left Menu

Punjab to give Kerala paddy straw to feed its cattle

Punjab Animal Husbandry Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar Thursday assured his counterpart in Kerala that Punjab will provide paddy straw to the state to be used as fodder for livestock.He said the move will help Punjab deal with the excess paddy straw. Kerala being a land stressed and coastal state does not generate enough roughage which can be used as fodder for cattle, she said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-11-2022 23:12 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 23:11 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Punjab Animal Husbandry Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar Thursday assured his counterpart in Kerala that Punjab will provide paddy straw to the state to be used as fodder for livestock.

He said the move will help Punjab deal with the excess paddy straw. Kerala Animal Husbandry Minister J Chinchurani, who was leading a 21-member delegation here, said dairying is a prominent livelihood activity in Kerala and is the primary source of income for lakhs of dairy farmers, according to a state government release.

Kerala ranks second in milk production after Punjab, she said, adding that over the last few years, high cost of feeding animals has adversely affected the economic viability of the dairy sector. Kerala being a land stressed and coastal state does not generate enough roughage which can be used as fodder for cattle, she said. Chinchurani said: ''If the unused and unwanted paddy straw is transported to Kerala using the Kisan rail project as announced by the Union government, it will benefit a large number of dairy farmers in our state.'' Describing the initiative as a "win-win situation" for both the states, Bhullar said that the Bhagwant Mann government is ready for all possible cooperation in the matter and will iron out the rest of the details of the pact in due course.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

