CISF officials seize foreign currency worth Rs 8.5 lakh at Delhi airport

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officials seized foreign currency (Saudi Riyals) worth approx Rs 8.5 lakh at IGI Airport in New Delhi, said officials on Thursday. The foreign currency was concealed ingeniously inside the false bottom of a bag.

The CISF surveillance and intelligence staff of Terminal-3, IGI Airport, noticed suspicious activities of a passenger at the Check-in area on November 10. "CISF surveillance and intelligence staff of T-3, IGI Airport Delhi, noticed suspicious activities of a passenger who had to travel to Dubai. On checking his bag, 40,500 Saudi Riyals worth Rs 8.5 lakh were recovered. He couldn't produce valid documents for the same," read an official statement.

The accused has been identified as Talib Ali, (Indian) who was supposed to travel from Delhi to Dubai by Spice Jet Flight No. SG-611 (STD 0740 hrs). On suspicion, he was diverted to a random checking point to thoroughly check his luggage where doubtful images were noticed in the X-BIS machine.

"Thereafter, the passenger was allowed to complete the check-in formalities and was kept under close watch through physical and electronic measures. After clearing the Check-in process and immigration formalities, the passenger was intercepted by CISF surveillance and intelligence staff and was brought to the departure Customs office," the statement added. On thorough checking of his bag, in the presence of customs officials, 40,500 Saudi Riyals worth approximately Rs 8.5 lakh were found which were concealed inside the false bottom of a bag.

"On enquiry, the passenger could not produce valid documents to carry such a huge amount of foreign currency. The passenger along with the detected 40,500 Saudi Riyals worth approximately Rs 8.5 lakh was handed over to Customs officials," the statement added Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)