Passenger held with gold worth over Rs 69 lakh at Delhi IGI airport

The Customs officials at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi arrested a passenger with gold worth over Rs 69 lakh concealed in a mixer on Thursday. Joint Commissioner of Customs, Praveen Kumar Bali, in a statement, informed that on the basis of intelligence developed by the airport customs officials preventive at IGI airport have booked a case of smuggling of gold by one Indian passenger who had arrived at T-3 from Riyadh to Delhi by flight no. XY 329 on Thursday.

"The passenger was intercepted after he had crossed the green channel and on a detailed X-ray examination of baggage, a suspicious image in one mixer was observed. The mixer was dismantled and it resulted in the recovery of two cylindrical shaped gold metal pieces total weighing 1573 gms having a tariff value of Rs. 69,99,504 which were ingeniously concealed in a mixer," read an official statement. The recovered gold has been seized under section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962.

The suspected passenger has been placed under arrest in terms of section 104 of the customs act, 1962, informed the officials. Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

