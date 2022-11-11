Left Menu

Old Pension Scheme restored in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, now it's Himachal's turn: Rahul Gandhi

The Congress star campaigners visited temples and sought divine blessings before hitting the campaign trail on the last day.

ANI | Updated: 11-11-2022 07:02 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 07:02 IST
Old Pension Scheme restored in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, now it's Himachal's turn: Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of Himachal Pradesh assembly polls, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said that if Congress forms a government in the state, the Old Pension Scheme will be restored like it has been done in party-ruled Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan and in Jharkhand, where Congress is part of the coalition government. "The old pension (scheme) is security, a promise, not a deal like a new pension. Congress will restore old faith to the senior citizens of Himachal Pradesh. OPS was restored in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Jharkhand. Now it's Himachal's turn," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet.

Earlier on Thursday, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said the Congress would restore the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) in Himachal Pradesh in 10 days and provide jobs to 1 lakh people if voted to power in the ensuing Assembly elections. Addressing a public rally in the state, Baghel said, "The BJP government only brought inflation and joblessness in Himachal. Now is the time for a change. The Congress has promised to restore the Old Pension Scheme in 10 days and give jobs to 1 lakh people if voted to power in the state."

The Congress held 'Vijay Ashirwaad' rallies across assembly segments of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, the last day for campaigning for the November 12 polls, with party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra leading a door-to-door campaign in Shimla. The Congress star campaigners visited temples and sought divine blessings before hitting the campaign trail on the last day. They were also seen holding road shows and interacting with voters.

In its manifesto for the hill state released last week, the Congress has made '10 guarantees'. The campaign for November 12 polls in the state ended on Thursday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S. migraine drug patent trial; CanSino's inhalable COVID-19 vaccines to be available in Tianjin from Nov 10 and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S....

 Global
3
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Italy hails 'exceptional' discovery of ancient bronze statues in Tuscany; Hurricane threat prompts NASA to delay next launch attempt of moon rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Italy hails 'exceptional' discovery of ancient bronze ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022