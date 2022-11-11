Schools, colleges shut in several districts of Tamil Nadu amid rain alert

The schools and colleges will remain closed on Friday in several districts of Tamil Nadu in view of incessant rainfall in the State. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the 36th Convocation ceremony of Gandhigram Rural Institute at Dindigul in Tamil Nadu.

Amid the alert issued by Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), a holiday has been declared in all schools and colleges located in Tiruvallur, Sivaganga, Madurai, Kancheepuram, Dindigul and other districts have declared a holiday today. "Based on the rain forecast for tomorrow, a holiday has been declared for all schools and colleges in Tiruvallur district for tomorrow," the Tiruvallur district collector tweeted on Thursday.

Schools and colleges will also remain closed in Kancheepuram and Madurai districts while in the Sivaganga district and Dindigul districts only the schools will remain closed. The IMD said that a low-pressure area over the Southwest Bay of Bengal off the Sri Lanka coast with associated cyclonic circulation which it said is likely to become more marked during the next 24 hours.

"The Low-Pressure area over Southwest Bay of Bengal off Sri Lanka coast with associated cyclonic circulation extending upto mid-tropospheric levels persists. It is likely to become more marked during the next 24 hours," IMD said in a tweet. The weather forecasting agency said that it is very likely to move north-westwards towards Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts till November 12 morning.

"Thereafter, it would move west-north-westwards across Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and Kerala during November 12 and 13," it said. The IMD said Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely over north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on November 11 and over north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on November 12.

"Fairly widespread/widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Rayalaseema and south Coastal Andhra Pradesh during 11th-13th and isolated heavy rainfall over Kerala and Mahe on 11th-14th November," the IMD tweeted. The weather forecasting agency also advised fishermen not to venture into these areas during the same period. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)