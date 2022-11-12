Left Menu

Odisha CM orders for filling up 7,540 teacher vacancies in Govt high schools

The Odisha Staff Selection Commission has been asked by the State Government to start the recruitment process for 7,540 high school teachers in various government high schools of the state.

ANI | Updated: 12-11-2022 08:03 IST | Created: 12-11-2022 08:03 IST
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday issued an order to fill up the vacant posts of teachers in various government high schools of the state. According to a statement from Chief Minister's Office, the Odisha Staff Selection Commission has been asked by the State Government to start the recruitment process for 7,540 high school teachers as soon as possible.

As per the statement, after filling up these vacancies all vacant teaching posts in all 4848 government high schools of the state will be filled up. The Recruitment of TGT (Arts), TGT (PCM & CBZ), Sanskrit, Hindi, Urdu, Telugu, and Physical Education Teacher Posts will be filled through this recruitment.

However, in two selection processes conducted in the year 2021-22, more than 13 thousand teacher posts were filled and appointed in various government schools. It is worth mentioning that while the state government has undertaken various programs in the state for the transformation under 5T initiative, the emphasis has been laid on the transformation of schools to provide modern education system to the children, from computers, internet to e-libraries, advanced play equipment and playgrounds and other facilities are being developed.

The recruitment programme has been also expedited under the 5T initiative. The Vacancies in various departments are being filled at speed with complete transparency, the statement added. (ANI)

