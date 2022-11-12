Left Menu

Tamil Nadu: Police arrests 3 youths in Chennai for alleged links with terror organizations

The raids were conducted in three different localities, Tondaiyarpet, Patel Nagar and Netaji Nagar of Chennai. Three accused have been arrested by the Chennai Police concerning the case. The three youths, namely, Zahir Hussain (aged 20), Nawaz (aged 19) and Nagoor Meeran (aged 22) have been arrested for their alleged involvement in terror-related activities.

Arrested youth Nagoor Meeran with Tamil Nadu Police. (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
The Chennai police on Saturday conducted a raid on the houses of three youths for their alleged involvement with terrorist organizations. The three youths are all workers at the same mobile shop in Burma Bazaar, located in Parrys Corner, Chennai. The raids were conducted in three different localities, Tondaiyarpet, Patel Nagar and Netaji Nagar of Chennai. Three accused have been arrested by the Chennai Police concerning the case. The three youths, namely, Zahir Hussain (aged 20), Nawaz (aged 19) and Nagoor Meeran (aged 22) have been arrested for their alleged involvement in terror-related activities.

The knockdown comes after their last night encounter with the Traffic Police officials. The three youths were riding on the same two-wheeler while coming back from work. The traffic police positioned at the Kalmandapam sub locality in Royapuram, Chennai, signalled them to stop. They tried to flee the spot. While they were in a bid to escape, the traffic police resorted to knocking them down. The bag they were carrying fell while the policeman tried to catch them. Police searched their bags and found cell phones and tempered glass. What caught people's attention was a note inside, containing notes on making explosives.

The Police caught the trio at Kasimedu Signal and took them to Kasimedu Fishing Port Police Station and interrogated them. The Intelligence Division police investigated them for several hours and were later handed over to the Royapuram police station. The Chennai police on Saturday morning searched their houses. As per the information, articles found in their bags led police to the conclusion of their alleged link to terrorist organizations. Police are investigating the matter further.

Out of three, Nagoor Meeran's connection has been established with the terrorist organization and he has been arrested. The remaining two accused are being questioned and further investigation is underway. The Police officials have maintained not to talk to the media about it as the investigation is in its earlier stage. The police assured that once the investigation completes, the media will be briefed about it. (ANI)

