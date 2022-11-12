Left Menu

Renowned Asamese artist and filmmaker Pulak Gogoi passes away at 84

A recipient of Best Direction award in Assamese film category for 'Momtaz' at the Prag Cine Awards in 2013, Gogoi was born in 1938 and helmed timeless classics such as 'Srimoti Mahimamoyi', 'Sadori', 'Sendur', 'Suruj', 'Morom Nodir Gabhoru Ghat' and 'Patni', among others.

ANI | Updated: 12-11-2022 16:26 IST | Created: 12-11-2022 16:26 IST
Renowned Asamese artist and filmmaker Pulak Gogoi passes away at 84
Pulak Gogoi had been battling prolonged illness. (Image Source: Pulak Gogoi/Facebook). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Eminent Asamese filmmaker and artist Pulak Gogoi passed away following a prolonged illness, at Guwahati Medical College and Hospital on Saturday morning. The veteran auteur had been undergoing treatment for a few days at Guwahati Medical College and Hospital and breathed his last around 8.30 am.

A recipient of Best Direction award in Assamese film category for 'Momtaz' at the Prag Cine Awards in 2013, Gogoi was born in 1938 and helmed timeless classics such as 'Srimoti Mahimamoyi', 'Sadori', 'Sendur', 'Suruj', 'Morom Nodir Gabhoru Ghat' and 'Patni', among others. In 2016, Gogoi was conferred with the Guruji Adya Sharma award.

In 2017, the veteran filmmaker received the prestigious Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha Award from the Assam government for his contribution to the field of fine arts in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syria; California sues 3M, DuPont over toxic 'forever chemicals' and more

Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syr...

 Global
2
ANALYSIS-North Korea’s other missiles: Salvaged debris shines light on aging air defences

ANALYSIS-North Korea’s other missiles: Salvaged debris shines light on aging...

 Global
3
China eases Zero-COVID policy, removes curbs on international flights and cuts quarantine time for inbound travellers

China eases Zero-COVID policy, removes curbs on international flights and cu...

 China
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds at Florida launchpad; COP27: Israel harnessing DNA of bygone wild crops to enhance food supply and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022