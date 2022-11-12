Left Menu

Gwalior: Shopkeeper kills youth in dispute over Gutka payment

Gwalior SP Vijay Bhadoria said the youth used to buy Gutka from a shop and had a dispute over payment with the shopkeeper for long.

A shopkeeper allegedly killed a youth over a dispute on payment for Gutka (betel quid) in the Gwalior district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Saturday. The incident occurred in Lalitpur colony in the Kampoo police station area on Friday. The deceased was identified as Subhash (24), a resident of Lalitpur colony. The incident was captured on CCTV camera installed at the scene of the crime.

Gwalior SP Vijay Bhadoria said the youth used to buy Gutka from a shop and had a dispute over payment with the shopkeeper for long. In a fresh flare-up over the dispute on Saturday, the shopkeeper and his son attacked the youth with an iron rod, police said, adding the latter died on the spot.

The police registered a case in the matter and arrested both the accused. Further investigation is underway, police said. Locals said Subash used to take gutka packets from the shop without paying money for them. On Friday, he again asked for a gutka for free.

As an quarrel ensued, the shopkeeper, Karan Singh Yadav called his son Sachin over to the shop, police said, adding that they laid into Subhash with iron rods. The youth slumped to the ground in a pool of blood.

He was rushed to the Jayrogya hospital where doctors pronounced him dead, police informed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

