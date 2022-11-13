Assam CM meets elderly, asks officials to give her pension scheme benefits

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday interacted with an elderly woman embroiled in a land dispute during his visit to Kokrajhar district on Sunday. He directed officials accompanying him to look into the issue and get it resolved. In a viral video of the interaction, the Assam CM is heard instructing police officers to ensure that the elderly derive the benefits of the 'Orunodoi' pension scheme.

The CM interacted with the elderly after attending an event of the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) at Chandrapara in the district. Speaking at the event, Sarma showered praises on the current Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) administration led by its Chief Executive Member (CEM) Promod Boro, who is also the president of UPPL.

Referring to BTR as an example of how a once restive region can transform itself into one of the most peaceful, administered entities, the CM credited Boro's leadership and cooperation of the public from all ethnic communities inhabiting the Sixth Schedule area. He appealed to the UPPL leadership to continue with the good work of the past couple of years, while assuring all support, including monetary, from the state government.

He also stressed the need for proper and meaningful rehabilitation of those affected by violence during the Bodoland movement. "All communities inhabiting the BTR must forget the bitter experiences of the past and walk hand-in-hand towards a new dawn and era of peace and progress," Sarma said.

The CM also announced a grant of Rs 150 crore for the construction of a state-of-the-art sports stadium in Kokrajhar. It would be helpful in nurturing and recognising sporting talents in the BTR, he said. State Textile Minister Urkhao Gwra Brahma and Housing & Urban Affairs Minister Ashok Singhal were present at the Chandrapara UPPL Conference. (ANI)

