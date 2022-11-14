Five Injured in group clash in Karnataka's Shivamogga, no communal angle found: Police

Five persons have been injured in a clash between two groups in Karnataka's Shivamogga district, Shivamogga Superintendent of Police Mithun Kumar said. There was a dispute between two persons over a comment in response to a social media status which later on Sunday evening turned into a clash between their supporters.

The SP said that no communal angle was found behind the clash that occurred in Bhadravathi area of Shivamogga district. A skirmish took place between Gautham and Zaheer at Gandhi circle in Bhardravathi area yesterday on this issue of the latter's comment on the former's status on social media a few days ago. They also exchanged heated arguments on the issue.

Later, their supporters also gathered and a clash occurred between the two groups. Harish and Gautham also pelted stones at Zaheer during the clash, he added. Subsequently, another clash between their supporters took place outside the government hospital in Bhadravathi in which some unknown persons stabbed on Rizwan's hand, he added.

Efforts are on to identify the assailants, he added. Harish, Gautham and Zaheer are old friends and no communal angle has been found behind the incidents as per the investigation till now, he added.

The SP said first information reports (FIRs) were being registered at concerned Bhadravathi police under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in this regard. No culprit will be spared, he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)