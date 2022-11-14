Bungus Valley: Explore the undiscovered splendour of Himalayas in J-K

Hidden between the lush green hills, clearwater streams, and untouched meadows lie a valley in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara where the cattle run wild, birds sing lullabies through the day. The place is named Bungus valley. According to a report, the valley is located nearly 10,000 meters above sea level (MSL).

The valley is nearly 130 km from Srinagar and is situated on the northwestern border of Tehsil Handwara in Kupwara. Divided into two parts - Bod Bungus (Big Bungus) and Lokut Bungus (Small Bungus) the valley spans over an area of 300 sq km. It is surrounded by the Shamsbery mountain range and the Leepa Valley, according to the report.

"Bungus is one of the few places in J-K where the grass is truly like a soft velvet carpet with purple irises embroidered into it. It is a bowl-shaped meadow with overgrowth of coniferous forests and an outline of glaciers," the report said. The winter is enjoyable all the way more with the newly developed infrastructure in the region.

After years of planning, Bangus was recently made motorable via the Mawer route while work is in full swing on the Chowkibal and Rajwar routes. Its high altitude and unpredictable weather conditions were a huge obstacle but the administration has materialized this project in a short span of time. The Centre recognised 75 new destinations in the Union Territory for tourism this year which include some lesser-known, discreet places that deserve a share in the treasured beauty of J-K.

"In the coming years, the Switzerland of India will be the equal of its namesake given the prevailing peaceful environment and the fast pace of development in the UT. Water, energy, and employment creation projects and schemes have changed the geography of District Kupwara, and subsequently the Bungus Valley," the report said. Under the Jal Jeevan Mission and 'Har Ghar Nal Say Jal' Mission, the water scarcity days of Kupwara are over. The district constructed 400 Amrit Sarovar in 2022 to support the safe drinking water initiative of the government.

The Kupwara District Administration and Tourism Department organized a two-day Bangus Mela earlier this year in August. The event focused on the traditions and culture of the region highlighting the beauty of living in the lap of the paradisical land. Music artists, singers, Kashmiri Rowf dancers, and school children organized shows for the audience. Pony wallas also put up a special segment with the ponies displaying riding tricks and offering salami to the spectators. The festival folk songs were played nonstop which added to the upbeat atmosphere of the usually quiet valley.

For hundreds of Gujjars and Bakerwals, and locals from Kupwara, Tangdhar, and Handwara it was a sight to behold. Reportedly many of them exclaimed they have never enjoyed such a celebration locally. They participated in tug-of-war, horse racing, polo, shepherding challenge, and the wood chopping challenge. The hot-air balloon ride and zorbing were the other attractions. "The Chinar Corps took this opportunity to set up free veterinary and medical camps. Inaccessible healthcare has been a major concern in the region but the district administration is making headway in this direction. The locals had put up heritage cuisine, handicraft, cricket bats, and ayurvedic herbal stalls," the report said.

The Lolab Bangus Drangyari Development Authority (LBDDA) installed night-stay tents for tourists. "The night sky of the picturesque valley is the dream of city dwellers, and a tent stay delivers the best view of the galaxy. At a nominal fee of Rs 500, a tent can accommodate two people," the report said.

The meadows and slopes of Bungus are enveloped in flowers and medicinal plants such as Macrotima Benthami (gaw zaban), Saussurea Sacra (jugi padshah), and Aconitum Heterophylleum (patrees). Recently a new species of flowering medicinal plant `Swertia Kashmirensis' has been discovered in Bungus and scientists are calling it a breakthrough event. The fauna in Bungus includes musk deer, antelope, snow leopards, brown and black bears, monkeys, and red foxes. The bird species include pheasants, tragopan, black partridge, bush quail, and wildfowl.

Until two years ago, the valley was not an easy destination due to its proximity to the LoC (25 km) but the reinstallation of better security systems after the abrogation of Article 370, has helped to increase the faith of explorers who earlier did not find it safe to visit. Earlier one had to obtain permits from the District Magistrate to trek and camp but with the ripple effect of the political developments has been so effective that all such restrictions have now been lifted. (ANI)

