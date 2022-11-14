Poland to take over Polish assets of Gazprom - report

Poland will take over the Polish assets of Russia's Gazprom, the Rzeczpospolita daily reported on Monday.

In September, Poland imposed sanctions on Gazprom and said its assets would be frozen. According to the daily newspaper the move concerns Gazprom's 48% stake in Europolgaz, the company that owns the Polish section of the Yamal pipeline.

Mateusz Berger, Poland's Secretary of State in charge of strategic energy infrastructure declined to comment when contacted by Reuters on Monday. In April, Poland imposed sanctions on 50 Russian oligarchs and companies, including Gazprom, in a move to increase pressure on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. Simultaneously, Russia halted gas exports to Poland as Warsaw refused to pay in roubles.

