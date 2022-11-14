Poland to take over Polish assets of Gazprom - report
In April, Poland imposed sanctions on 50 Russian oligarchs and companies, including Gazprom, in a move to increase pressure on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. Simultaneously, Russia halted gas exports to Poland as Warsaw refused to pay in roubles.
Poland will take over the Polish assets of Russia's Gazprom, the Rzeczpospolita daily reported on Monday.
In September, Poland imposed sanctions on Gazprom and said its assets would be frozen. According to the daily newspaper the move concerns Gazprom's 48% stake in Europolgaz, the company that owns the Polish section of the Yamal pipeline.
Mateusz Berger, Poland's Secretary of State in charge of strategic energy infrastructure declined to comment when contacted by Reuters on Monday. In April, Poland imposed sanctions on 50 Russian oligarchs and companies, including Gazprom, in a move to increase pressure on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. Simultaneously, Russia halted gas exports to Poland as Warsaw refused to pay in roubles.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
US Secretary of State Blinken speaks to EAM Jaishankar; discusses Ukraine war
Karnataka HC quashes land acquisition for Gajendragad-Sorab State Highway in Byadagi
13 states, 3 UTs sign MoU with Education Ministry for upgradation to PM-Shri schools
Rugby-Canada outgun United States to reach World Cup semis
China names Chen Yixin as state security minister -parliament