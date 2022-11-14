Left Menu

NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad, accused of touching women inappropriately, files anticipatory bail plea to avoid arrest

NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad on Monday filed an anticipatory bail plea in Thane court to avoid arrest.

ANI | Updated: 14-11-2022 22:00 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 22:00 IST
NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA and Former Minister Jitendra Awhad on Monday filed an anticipatory bail plea in Thane court to avoid arrest against the accusations of touching a woman with the wrong intention. The case pertains to a woman alleging that MLA Awhad had touched her with the wrong intention when the new bridge was being inaugurated in Mumbra.

Earlier, Awhad alleged that the police had registered false cases against him and that he would fight against "police brutality" and has decided to resign as an MLA. "Police registered two false cases against me in 72 hours. I will fight against police brutality. I am deciding to resign from the post of MLA. We can't witness the murder of democracy," Awhad said.

Based on the complaint of the women, an FIR was registered against Awhad under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). "We have received the complaint and a case has been registered. The matter is being seriously investigated," the police said.

According to the complainant on November 13, the work on the bridge was going on for a long time to solve the traffic problem in Mumbra. The bridge was to be inaugurated after the construction was completed. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had come to participate in this program. During the inauguration, MLA Awhad touched her. The victim woman alleged that MLA Jitendra Awhad touched her when she was going to meet the Chief Minister.

Following the registration of the FIR, the NCP workers created a ruckus at the Mumbra police station and burnt tyres. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

