Air quality panel revokes Stage III of GRAP in NCR

In view of the improvement in the overall air quality of the Delhi-NCR seen in the past few days with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi at 294 in the 4 pm AQI bulletin provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the sub-committee for invoking actions under Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) of the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) held a review meeting on Monday. It reviewed the situation and took an appropriate call on the actions under Stage III of GRAP which was in place in the entire National Capital Region from October 29.

While comprehensively reviewing the overall air quality parameters of Delhi-NCR, the Commission noted that due to forecasts not indicating any steep degradation in the overall air quality of Delhi-NCR in the next few days with AQI likely to stay in the 'Poor' category, it is advisable to relax the restrictions and further roll back Stage III of the GRAP with immediate effect in the entire NCR. An official release said actions under Stages I to Stage II of the GRAP shall, however, remain invoked and be "implemented, monitored and reviewed by all agencies concerned in the entire NCR to ensure that the AQI levels do not slip further to the 'severe' category".

It said all implementing agencies shall keep strict vigil and especially intensify measures under Stage I and II of GRAP which include mechanical/vacuum-based sweeping of roads to be carried out on a daily basis and ensuring water sprinkling along with the use of dust suppressants regularly on roads to arrest road dust especially at hotspots, heavy traffic corridors and vulnerable areas. It also stipulates regular inspection and strict enforcement of dust control measures at Construction & Demolition (C&D) sites, to not allow coal/firewood including in tandoors in hotels, restaurants and open eateries and enhancing parking fees to discourage private transport. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)