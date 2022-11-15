Indore MP Lalwani sends memo to CM Chouhan to include Nepali beer in Madhya Pradesh excise policy

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Indore constituency Shankar Lalwani has sent a memorandum to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to include Nepali beer in the excise policy of the state. It is also mentioned in the memo to allow Nepali community to make beer in the state.

Lalwani told ANI that the people of the Nepali community had met him. They told him that the way the government had given facilities for the forest dwellers to make liquor, in the same way, their drink called Nepali beer should also be allowed to be made. As a result of this, he sent a memorandum to Chief Minister Chouhan, Lalwani added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)