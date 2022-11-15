Banned ULFA-I takes responsibility for attack on Army patrol party in Assam's Tinsukia

Banned insurgent group United Liberation Front of Asom - Independent (ULFA-I) on Tuesday, took responsibility for the ambush on an Indian army patrol party in Assam's Tinsukia district. The encounter between the security forces and suspected insurgents at the Barapathar area of the Pengeri-Digboi road of the Tinsukia district took place on Monday, following which the Defence PRO of Guwahati said that: "Our team had moved out for area domination from nearby Company Operating Base as per Standard Operating Procedures."

"Approximately 20-30 rounds were fired on the leading MPV Casspir. Swift retaliation averted any casualty and also resulted in the flying away of terrorists," Defence PRO of Guwahati said today. He further added that specialized equipment, human intelligence, and tracker dogs were also pressed into action.

"Joint operation and examination of recovered items with Assam police are currently underway," it added. In an emailed statement, the insurgent group claimed that: ULFA-I attacked on the army team at around 7.45 am on November 14 to mark their 'Protest Day' which they observe on November 28.

The fleeing insurgents have left behind batteries, wires, food items, and sharp weapons, Defense PRO said. (ANI)

