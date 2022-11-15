"Colossal loss," PM Modi condoles demise of veteran actor Ghattamaneni Krishna

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed grief over the death of the renowned veteran actor Ghattamaneni Krishna the Andhra's 'James Bond' who has a huge fan following in Tollywood and extended condolences to the late actor's aggrieved family. "Krishna Garu was a legendary superstar, who won hearts of people through his versatile acting and lively personality. His demise is a colossal loss to the world of cinema and entertainment," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Mahesh Babu's father and veteran actor Ghattamaneni Krishna passed away in Hyderabad in the early hours of Tuesday. The doctors confirmed that actor Krishna was brought to Continental Hospital in Hyderabad on Monday due to health issues.

PM further extended condolences to the late actor's son Mahesh Babu and his whole family. "In this sad hour, my thoughts are with @urstrulyMahesh and his entire family. Om Shanti," Modi further said.

Earlier, the doctor said Ghattamaneni Krishna was brought into the emergency department of Continental Hospitals, Hyderabad at 01.15 am morning (14-11-2022) in cardiac arrest.Mahesh Babu's father Krishna, whose full name is Ghattamnaneni Siva Rama Krishna Murthy, underwent treatment at Continental Hospital in Hyderabad. The doctors immediately performed a CPR, resuscitated him within 20 minutes and shifted him to the ICU for treatment and observation. As per the doctor's Health Bulletin On Monday evening G.Krishna's health condition was critical and has been put on a ventilator. After learning about the demise, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan expressed grief over the demise of Superstar Ghattamaneni.

Governor Harichandan said, "Krishna, who acted in over 350 films in a film career spanning over five decades, is a household name in both the Telugu States, and he was honoured with Padma Bhushan for his contribution to the Indian cinema. The Governor has said that Sri Krishna immortalised the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju, in the film produced and acted by him and has conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members." Krishna, the Andhra James Bond has a large following in his long innings in Tollywood.

The actor has immortalized the role of Alluri Seetarama Raju in the film and has many hits in his illustrious career, the Chief Minister said and conveyed his condolences to his actor son Mahesh Babu and other bereaved family members. (ANI)

