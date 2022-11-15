BRIEF-Egypt's Suez Canal to announce incentives for ships using sustainable fuel, authority head tells Sky News Arabia TV
* HEAD OF EGYPT'S SUEZ CANAL AUTHORITY TELLS SKY NEWS ARABIA TV THAT THEY WILL ANNOUNCE INCENTIVES IN JANUARY FOR SHIPS THAT HAVE SWITCHED TO SUSTAINABLE FUEL
* HEAD OF EGYPT'S SUEZ CANAL AUTHORITY TELLS SKY NEWS ARABIA TV THAT CANAL TOTAL REVENUES EXPECTED TO REACH $7.8 BILLION DURING CURRENT FISCAL YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]
