Left Menu

Delhi Police Arrests Man for Attempted Rs. 20 Lakh Extortion from Car Dealer

After the firing incident that took place in the jurisdiction of Tilak Nagar police station at Fusion Car Showroom, the accused, Karan Dhingra, contacted the present complainant owner of the Dream Toyz car showroom in the same modus operandi to extort money, the DCP said.We are investigating possible links of the accused to other incidents linkage with gangsters.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2024 18:31 IST | Created: 10-05-2024 18:31 IST
Delhi Police Arrests Man for Attempted Rs. 20 Lakh Extortion from Car Dealer
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police has arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly demanding Rs 20 lakh from a second-hand car showroom dealer through a handwritten note in west Delhi, officials said on Friday. The accused was identified as Karan Dhingra, a resident of Rani Bagh, police said. According to police, on Wednesday, the car dealer owner (Dream Toyz car showroom) received an extortion letter from a delivery boy at his showroom in Rajouri Garden. ''The accused had demanded Rs. 20 lakh and further threatened to kill him if he failed to make the payment,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Vichitra Veer said.

Police said the complainant also received two phone calls on May 7, wherein the caller threatened him with life. ''After getting the complaint, we formed different teams to investigate the matter after registering an FIR. Our teams identified the delivery boy and he took us to the location from where he had collected the letter. Later the accused was identified and more than 50 cameras in the vicinity were checked,'' the DCP said. According to the police, based on the CCTV footage, and call details records, the accused Karan Dhingra was nabbed from the Rani Bagh area. During interrogation, Dhingra disclosed that he made a plan to extort money from the complainant, after knowing that he had previously received threatening calls. In another incident, a similar case was reported from the Fusion Car Showroom on Tuesday where a dozen shots were fired and the police recovered a note bearing the names of three gangsters. Soon after, the owner of the Fusion Car Showroom received a call from the shooters demanding Rs 5 crore. ''After the firing incident that took place in the jurisdiction of Tilak Nagar police station at Fusion Car Showroom, the accused, Karan Dhingra, contacted the present complainant (owner of the Dream Toyz car showroom) in the same modus operandi to extort money,'' the DCP said.

''We are investigating possible links of the accused to other incidents (linkage with gangsters). His involvement in similar extortion cases is also being verified,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck's endometrial cancer therapy fails trial; NYC sued for denying gay employees in vitro fertilization coverage and more

Health News Roundup: Merck's endometrial cancer therapy fails trial; NYC sue...

 Global
2
China and Hungary Expand Strategic Cooperation Amidst Xi Jinping Visit

China and Hungary Expand Strategic Cooperation Amidst Xi Jinping Visit

 Hungary
3
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 10

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 10

 Global
4
Senegal Plane Fire Injures 10 as Boeing Catches Fire on Takeoff Skidding Off Runway

Senegal Plane Fire Injures 10 as Boeing Catches Fire on Takeoff Skidding Off...

 Senegal

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024