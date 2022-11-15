Mahindra arm opens farm machinery manufacturing facility in MP

Mahindra & Mahindra Farm Equipment Services (FES), part of Mahindra group, on Tuesday announced the opening of its first dedicated farm machinery manufacturing facility in Pithampur near Indore in Madhya Pradesh.

The new plant is part of the group's plan to grow its farm machinery business (beyond tractors) by 10 times in 5 years, through the launch of 'made-in-India' farm machinery products, the company said in a statement.

Spread over 23 acres with the capacity to manufacture 1,200 combine harvesters and 3,300 rice transplanters per annum, the latest facility is aimed at creating the largest hub for farm machinery in the state, FES said.

Besides meeting the domestic market requirement, it will also manufacture products for exports to global markets in Asia, Africa, Europe and Americas, the company said.

The new plant is also capable of rolling out a series of new products designed at Mahindra's global technology centres of excellence in Finland, Japan and Turkiye, FES said.

''We aim to grow our farm machinery business by 10 times in 5 years and the new farm machinery plant in Pithampur is a key pillar in the execution of this strategy,'' said Hemant Sikka, President for FES at Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

''Globally, mechanisation has been one of the key components of high agricultural growth and higher food security with several studies suggesting a direct relationship between increased yields and farm mechanisation,'' said Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Agriculture Minister who inaugurated the new facility.

