Police officer taken into custody in gang-rape case in Kerala

Thrikkakkara police took Beypore coastal circle inspector PR Sunu into custody from Kozhikode in connection with the gang-rape of an ex-serviceman's wife.

ANI | Updated: 15-11-2022 17:33 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 17:33 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A police officer has been taken into custody in a gang-rape case in Kerala, the police said. Thrikkakkara police took Beypore coastal circle inspector PR Sunu into custody from Kozhikode in connection with the gang-rape of an ex-serviceman's wife.

A team of Thrikkakara police reached Beypore coastal police station on Sunday morning and took Sunu into custody on the basis of a complaint filed by a housewife, they added. Sunu met the victim woman when her husband was serving a jail sentence for extorting money over the promise of a job. He met the woman through a friend of her husband. Sunu came close to her, promising to help her in saving her husband from the case, the police added.

"A deep investigation is needed to get into the arrest of CI Sunu. We are still questioning him. More will be clarified later", Kochi deputy commissioner of police (DCP) S Sasidharan said. He is an accused in some cases including a sexual assault case.

A first information report (FIR) of rape was registered against 10 persons on the basis of the woman's complaint. Five of them were formally arrested, whereas two persons including the circle inspector are being questioned after taking them into custody. They have not been arrested so far. The other three accused are still at large. (ANI)

