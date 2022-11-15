Odisha Govt announces Rs 200 crores relief for distressed farmers

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday announced an Input Assistance of around Rs 200 crores for the distressed farmers of the drought-affected areas of the state. The Odisha government informed through a press release that the entire expenditure would be borne by the State Government.

As per reports, about 2,63560 hectares of cropland in 64 blocks and 15 ULBs of 12 districts have suffered crop loss of 33 per cent and above. So far, many affected farmers have not yet received their Crop Insurance dues despite continuous follow-up and pursuance by the state Government with the technical advisory committee under the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Government of India, the release stated. In this context, and after considering the gravity of the situation, the demands of the affected farmers and crop loss reports by the Collectors, the Chief Minister has decided to provide assistance out of the state's own resources.

The Collectors of the affected districts have been directed to submit the requirement of funds to SRC and appropriate steps will be taken for immediate disbursement of assistance. It is estimated that about Rs.200 crores will be disbursed to overcome the farmers' distress. Meanwhile, the Padampur Assembly Constituency in the Bargarh district of the state will undergo by-elections on December 5, the results of which are scheduled to be declared on December 8.

The Padampur bypoll was necessitated following the demise of sitting BJD MLA Bijay Ranjan Singh Bariha on October 3. The last date for filing nomination papers is November 17. The scrutiny of the papers will be held on November 18. The last date for withdrawing candidature is November 21. (ANI)

