China and Spain seek fair treatment in each other's markets

Reuters | Updated: 15-11-2022 19:13 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 19:13 IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called for companies from their respective countries to be treated fairly in each other's markets during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali on Tuesday.

Xi told Sanchez that China welcomed more enterprises and goods from Spain into its market and was hoping for fair, transparent and non-discriminatory treatment of its enterprises in Spain, Chinese state television CCTV reported. Sanchez, for his part, insisted on the need for reciprocity for Spanish companies, government spokesperson Isabel Rodriguez said.

The leaders also addressed the opportunity to intensify and diversify trade and investment relations, Rodriguez added. Sanchez expressed his desire to give a boost to the European Union's relations with China during Spain's rotating presidency of the bloc in the second half of 2023.

