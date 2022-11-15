Tripura CM Manik Saha inaugurates first women's police station

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday inaugurated the first women's police station in the Khowai district. Tripura CM Manik Saha said that "All the great creations of the world are eternally good, Half a woman is half a man."

"Today women have come forward not only in rights but also in responsibilities. Today I inaugurated the first women's police station in the Khowai district in the presence of State Director General of Police Amitabh Ranjan and senior police officers," he tweeted. Chief Minister Manik Saha also integrated a waste Processing Center in the Khoai Barbil Singichhra area.

"As a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, the entire country today focused on Swachh. Today we auspiciously inaugurate a Waste Processing Center at Khoai Barbil Singichhra area. The local people will benefit the most from this center," read CM's tweet. Chief Minister Manik Saha also inaugurated district level Prati Ghore Sushason Mela at Khowai.

On the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas statue of Bhagwan Birsa Munda was unvieled. Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal joined the nationwide celebration. "On #JanjatiyaGauravDiwas, honoured to unveil a statue of Bhagwan Birsa Munda along with Tripura CM Shri @DrManikSaha2 ji in Khowai," tweeted Sonowal.

After paying Shradhanjali to the great freedom fighter Birsa Munda on his Punya Tithi, the Union Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal said that tribal communities across India have found empowerment and dignity under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Today, I am proud as a tribal. Under the leadership of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodiji, tribal communities across India have found empowerment and dignity. For the first time since Independence, our contributions have been recognised on a national scale," read Sonowal's tweet.

Addressing the gathering Sarbananda Sonowal said that it is a matter of great pride for us that a janajatiya person sits on the highest chair of the nation. "Now, Hon'ble Smt Droupadi Murmu ji, a tribal, has become India's President. It is a matter of great pride for us that a janajatiya person sits on the highest chair of the nation," he twweted.

The Union Minister also appreciated the efforts made by the Tripura government to bring development to the tribal communities of the state. Under the able leadership of CM Manik Saha, the BJP led government is doing well with many public welfare schemes to improve the socioeconomic aspects of tribal welfare. "We must know more about Bhagwan Birsa Munda. He not only fought the British but also brought social change to empower tribal communities," said Sonowal.

The events were also attended by Sambit Patra, Chairman, Indian Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) and National Spokesperson of BJP; Union Minister of State of Social Justice and Empowerment and MP, Tripura, Pratima Bhoumik among ministers of state government, MLAs, MPs, BJP officials, party workers along with families of freedom fighters. (ANI)

