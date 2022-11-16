Left Menu

Vishakhapatnam: Policeman injured in violent clash with villagers, case registered

An SI, namely Rambabu was injured after a clash with the villagers of Pendurthi, while he was clearing a way for the ambulance with the body of a 37-year-old woman.

ANI | Updated: 16-11-2022 08:09 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 08:09 IST
Vishakhapatnam: Policeman injured in violent clash with villagers, case registered
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One Sub Inspector (SI) in Andhra Pradesh's Vishakhapatnam was injured following a brawl with the villagers of Pendurthi on Tuesday. An SI, namely Rambabu was injured after a clash with the villagers of Pendurthi, while he was clearing a way for the ambulance with the body of a 37-year-old woman.

As per reports, a woman, identified as Achayamma (37) committed suicide by jumping into a well after being indisposed as she was issued a notice by the revenue staff in a 70-yard land dispute in Govindapuram, Pendurthi. The deceased relatives and villagers registered a missing complaint regarding Achayamma.

Police started investigating after receiving a missing complaint. The Police officials found the body of Achyamma and was taking it to the government hospital.

According to sources, the police took the body in an ambulance against the will of the deceased's husband. The husband, namely Chinababu reportedly obstructed the ambulance's way as he was not allowed to see the face of the body. Following this Chinababu, along with the villagers intercepted the ambulance's way, and in an attempt to clear the way, for the ambulance, Sub Inspector Rambabu fell down and was allegedly thrashed.

The SI sustained a fracture on his leg and was immediately rushed to the hospital. The police have filed a complaint against selected persons, and an investigation into this matter is underway.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

Also Read: Horse racing-Police investigate after black sludge poured on Melbourne Cup track

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

 Global
2
Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Poland
3
China seeks to carve out greater share of the global arms market

China seeks to carve out greater share of the global arms market

 Global
4
India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022