Horse racing-Police investigate after black sludge poured on Melbourne Cup track

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 01-11-2022 08:46 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 08:46 IST
Police are investigating alleged vandalism at Flemington Racecourse in the lead-up to the Melbourne Cup on Tuesday after an oily, black substance was poured onto the track. Victoria Police said individuals broke into the racecourse in Melbourne's western suburbs around 6 a.m. local time (2000 GMT). Video on social media showed a hand-held hose discharging the substance onto the track from a tank.

The Nine Network said an unnamed person contacted the broadcaster and claimed responsibility for it as a "problem gambler" making a protest against the Victorian Racing Club. The Victorian Racing Club runs race meetings at Flemington, including the A$8 million ($5.15 million) Melbourne Cup.

Racecourse staff cleaned up the sludge around the 1,500m mark of the track, the Nine Network said. The early races at Flemington proceeded without incident.

The Melbourne Cup runs at 3 p.m. local time. ($1 = 1.5535 Australian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

