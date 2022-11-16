Left Menu

11 bodies recovered from debris of stone quarry collapsed at Mizoram's Hnahthial

After a stone quarry collapsed at Maudarh village in Mizoram's Hnahthial district, eleven bodies have been recovered.

ANI | Updated: 16-11-2022 08:10 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 08:10 IST
11 bodies recovered from debris of stone quarry collapsed at Mizoram's Hnahthial
Visual from the rescue operation (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three more bodies were recovered on Tuesday from the debris of the stone quarry which collapsed at Maudarh village in Mizoram's Hnahthial district, informed Additional Deputy Commissioner Saizikpuii. So far, 11 bodies have been recovered and one person is still missing, the Additional Deputy Commissioner added.

The teams of BSF, Assam Rifles, NDRF, state police and district administration are engaged in a search operation to retrieve the body of the remaining person, stated the Additional Deputy Commissioner. Earlier on Tuesday morning, the bodies of eight migrant labourers were recovered after they were trapped when a stone quarry in Mizoram collapsed.

The BSF rescue team was immediately dispatched and arrived as the first response unit on Tuesday. The NDRF team reached the spot on Tuesday morning. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

 Global
2
Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Poland
3
China seeks to carve out greater share of the global arms market

China seeks to carve out greater share of the global arms market

 Global
4
India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022