Assembly by-elections: Congress nominates candidates for Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan

In a letter duly signed by the General Secretary Incharge of Congress's Central Election Committee, the party has fielded Savitri Mandavi from Bhanupratappur in Chhattisgarh and Anil Kumar Sharma from Sardarshahar in Rajasthan.

ANI | Updated: 16-11-2022 14:55 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 14:55 IST
Assembly by-elections: Congress nominates candidates for Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of the assembly by-elections Congress on Wednesday announced its nomination from two states, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. In a letter duly signed by the General Secretary Incharge of Congress's Central Election Committee, the party has fielded Savitri Mandavi from Bhanupratappur in Chhattisgarh and Anil Kumar Sharma from Sardarshahar in Rajasthan.

Earlier on November 5, the ECI announced the dates of by-elections for the vacant Parliamentary and Assembly constituencies in five states. The polling for the by-polls will take place on December 5 and the votes will be counted on December 8.

By-elections will also be held in Odisha's Padampur, Rajasthan's Sardarshahar, Bihar's Kurhani, Chhattisgarh's Bhanupratappur(ST) and Uttar Pradesh's Rampur from where Samajwadi Party MLA Azam Khan was disqualified after a court sentenced him to three years in jail in a hate speech case last month. A total of 5 seats in four states, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Chattisgarh and Bihar, are to go for the Assembly bypolls. Meanwhile, the Parliamentary Constituency Mainpuri will be going to the polls after the demise of Samajwadi Party veteran and MP Mulayam Singh Yadav, according to a notification by the ECI. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

