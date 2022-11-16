Left Menu

Central Bureau of Narcotics intercepts truck carrying 95 packets Opium weighing 102.910 Kg

According to the customs, an Ashok Leyland Trawler (22-Wheeler) at Rajadhok Toll Plaza, Jaipur-Agra Highway, Jaipur (Raj.) was intercepted and is one of the biggest seizures of Opium made by CBN in the recent past.

16-11-2022
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The officers of the Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) in continuance of an Anti-Drug operation intercepted a truck carrying opium, and informed the customs officilas on Wednesday. As per the customs officials, the CBN officers seized 95 packets of Opium weighing 102.910 Kg on Tuesday.

According to the customs, an Ashok Leyland Trawler (22-Wheeler) at Rajadhok Toll Plaza, Jaipur-Agra Highway, Jaipur (Raj.) was intercepted and is one of the biggest seizures of Opium made by CBN in the recent past. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

