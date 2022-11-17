Left Menu

K'taka minister Ashwath Narayan visits start-up pavilion, praises youths and entrepreneurs

The minister encouraged the start-ups who had set up their stalls at the meet. He also had a word of praise for the entrepreneurial streak in them.

ANI | Updated: 17-11-2022 06:47 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 06:47 IST
K'taka minister Ashwath Narayan visits start-up pavilion, praises youths and entrepreneurs
Karnataka Minister CN Ashwath Narayan (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's Minister for IT-BT and Science & Technology, C N Aswath Narayan, on Wednesday, paid a visit to more than 100 start-up stalls on the first day of the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2022 being held at the Palace Grounds. The minister encouraged the start-ups who had set up their stalls at the meet. He also had a word of praise for the entrepreneurial streak in them.

The Bengaluru Tech Summit 2022, which returned to the physical format this year after more than two years, also saw the minister meeting various foreign delegations who had flown down to the city to be part of the technological confabulations. Aswath Narayan spent more than two hours in the start-up pavilion and interacted with the entrepreneurs. He also lent them his ears to listen to their stories and encouraged them to run their fledgling enterprises with gusto.

He also briefly explained the government's initiatives in encouraging start-ups to be new and budding entrepreneurs. The minister also interacted with the youths, students and children at the pavilion. He also willingly obliged and posed to take selfies with the youngsters and the entrepreneurs and struck a chord with them.

Aswath Narayan was accompanied by Meena Nagaraj, Managing Director of Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society (KITS) and also Director of the IT-BT Department besides Arjun Wodeyar, General Manager of KITS. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

 India
2
Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

 United Arab Emirates
3
Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentional

Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentio...

 Poland
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his last World Cup; Tennis-Nadal eliminated from ATP Finals, Alcaraz to finish year at No. 1 and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his la...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022