Integrate 60% renewable energy for cut in emissions by one-third: Report

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-11-2022 18:34 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 18:34 IST
Tamil Nadu would be able to cut emissions by one-third if 60 per cent of the renewable energy capacity was integrated by 2030, a report said on Thursday.

Tamil Nadu, one of the highest per capita power-consuming States in the country, would play a prominent role in energy transition.

''A highly industrialised State like Tamil Nadu notwithstanding its growing energy needs can reduce emissions by 25-32 per cent if the State integrates about 60 per cent of renewable capacity,'' said the report 'Working Paper' released at the event 'Tamil Nadu Sustainable Energy Transformation Dialogues' here.

The State is unique in having both thermal and renewable capacities, and with plans to add more of both generation sources. It is imperative to prudently evaluate future capacity additions and its impact on emission levels and future generation mix in the medium and long-term, said Sandhya Sundararagavan of WRI India.

Energy planning tools can prove useful in visualising supply-demand possibilities, designing emission targets and carving out various ways to transition toward low-carbon pathways for the State, she said.

Additional chief secretary, Tamil Nadu-planning and development, Vikram Kapur said,''We must benchmark per capita power consumption to optimise capacity additions and avoid redundancies.'' PTI VIJ NVG NVG

