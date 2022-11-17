Some G20 meetings planned across NE region, Aizawl to host one

A day after India was handed over the presidency of the G20, Union minister G Kishan Reddy here said some of the meetings of the influential group are planned to be held across the Northeast region and Mizoram capital Aizawl will host one of these.

Addressing reporters here, just before the inauguration of the International Tourism Mart (ITM) 2022 in the state capital, he also said the government has decided to form a tourism task force for the Northeast region with the help of Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) and other ministries.

Also, 100 viewpoints will be constructed along highways in the Northeast region, starting with nine in Mizoram, Reddy told reporters.

The minister, later during an interaction with media, also shared plans of the government for the key G20 meetings after India will formally assume the yearlong Presidency of the influential group for a year from December 1, 2022, to November 30, 2023.

Over 200 meetings will be held in India across 55 locations in this period.

''We are planning to have some G20 meetings in the Northeast region,'' the Union minister said, adding a ''special cell'' set up for working out locations for G20 meetings, has visited various cities and states.

Aizawl will host one of the meetings, he said, adding capitals of the other seven Northeastern states are also being considered.

Reddy also said the Centre is spending a lot of money to boost road, rail, air, telecom, and cultural connectivity.

During the press briefing, he also said Mizoram's Minister of State for Tourism Robert Romawia Royte had told him that Aizawl does not have a single five-star hotel, and said, he will make efforts in that direction.

Later on the sidelines, Reddy also said that even if big hotels may not be there, but the idea is also to promote homestays, so that delegates can enjoy the local culture, cuisines and craftsmanship of the state first hand.

Sources said private sector is also being encouraged to invest in the hospitality sector in Aizawl.

India was handed over the presidency of the influential bloc at the end of the two-day G-20 summit in Bali in Indonesia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India's G-20 presidency will be inclusive, ambitious and action-oriented, noting that it is taking the responsibility at a time the world is grappling with geopolitical tensions, economic slowdown and rising food and energy prices.

Reddy later addressing a gathering at the inauguration of the ITM, said, ''We have to use this occasion (G20 meetings) to showcase our cultural and traditional heritage to the foreign guests''.

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies.

It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union (EU).

From big metros to smaller cities, including those rich in history and scenic beauty such as Hampi and Khajuraho, India has planned to host the G20 meetings at 55 locations across the country during this period.

These locations will also include Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities which have picturesque landscape and are rich in cultural heritage.

''So, we are doing a meeting at the Runn of Kutch, one in Siliguri, there will be meetings at Hampi and Khajuraho as well,'' a top official of the Tourism Ministry had earlier said.

Union Tourism Secretary Arvind Singh had recently said that India plans to position itself as a ''major tourism destination'' during its Presidency of the G20.

On the 100 view points, he said, these points have been essentially identified on national highways, where ''wayside amenities will be provided, including toilets and it will have selfie points too, to promote sightseeing''.

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga, in his address at the opening ceremony of the ITM, invited tourists to come and ''enjoy the beautiful unpolluted atmosphere of my state''.

He also appealed to the Centre to help Mizoram as it produces massive amount of bamboos but the cost of transportation is higher compared to value in sale.

