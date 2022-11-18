Meghalaya police recover heroin worth Rs 14 crore, 2 held
Ri-Bhoi police following a tip-off about the said smuggling case nabbed three notorious smugglers from Manipur. The police recovered a total of 158 boxes of high-grade heroin from them. The worth of the consignment seized is said to be around Rs 14 crores.
The Ri-Bhoi District police recovered Heroin worth Rs 14 Crore and nabbed three notorious smugglers in connection to the case, said officials on Friday. Taking to Twitter, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma wrote, "RibhoiPolice diligently followed a tip-off and nabbed 3 notorious traffickers from Manipur in the wee hours today and seized- -158 boxed high-grade Heroin worth Rs14 Crore originated from Manipur and consigned to Shillong -1bus -3 mobiles".
The consignment of heroin that originated from the state of Manipur was consigned to reach Meghalaya's capital Shillong. The consignment was sent through a bus which has been seized as well. The officials also recovered three mobile phones from the smugglers, informed police. Earlier, on Wednesday, in a well-synchronised operation, the Ri-Bhoi and East Jaintia Hills police in a joint operation arrested two smugglers and recovered gold biscuits from them. A total of 2.34 kg gold worth rupees 1.5 Cr and cash worth Rs 10.89 Lakh were recovered from them. This was the biggest ever haul in a day by the Meghalaya Police. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
