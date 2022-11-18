Left Menu

Two labourers die as under-construction bridge collapses in Bihar's Nalanda

Two labourers died in Nalanda after an under-construction bridge collapsed in Churaman Bigha Chowk in the Bena police station area.

Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Two labourers died in Nalanda after an under-construction bridge collapsed in Churaman Bigha Chowk in the Bena police station area. Several people are still feared to be trapped in the debris.

Block Development Officer Laxman Kumar who rushed to the spot, said, "Construction of a four-lane over the bridge was ongoing. No clarity on how many are buried under debris." The team of Bhagan Bigha Bena Police Station and Harnaut Police Station reached the spot along with the force.

As per the local people, with the help of a big crane machine, the work of placing a big gutter over the bridge was being done. Meanwhile, a big gutter suddenly fell down killing one labourer. The locals said that incident occurred due to the negligence of the authority and they are concerned for their safety in future.

"This happened while it was under construction. Who gives the guarantee of safety once it is built," Lallan, a local said. (ANI)

