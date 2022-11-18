Chhattisgarh: Former NSUI state general secretary held for allegedly raping college girl in Kanker

Former National Students Union of India (NSUI) state general secretary, Ruhab Memon, was arrested for allegedly raping a college girl in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, the police said. According to the police, the incident occurred on Thursday night. Ruhab is a resident of Bhanupratappur.

The victim told the police that Ruhab had helped her to get admission in the college during which he had taken her number. Ruhab reached Kanker on Thursday evening and called her at Ghadi Chowk. After that, he made her sit in his car and talked about her studies. Later, the accused took her to the forest of Singarbhat and raped her. She, somehow, managed to escape from there and reached Kotwali police station and lodged a complaint against the accused.

Kanker Superintendent of police (SP) Shalab Sinha said that acting on the complaint, the police registered a case into the matter and arrested the accused. Further investigation into the matter was on. On the other hand, NSUI state president, Neeraj Pandey said that Ruhab Memon was expelled from the party on November 15 following a complaint of indiscipline during the Uday camp.

"I urge the government and the police administration to take strict action against the accused," Pandey added. (ANI)

